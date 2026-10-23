Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova: I Express My Deepest Regret for What Happened

"I came specifically to meet with Ms. Koltuklieva," Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova told reporters outside the Military Prosecutor's Office building.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “I tried to go to the Military Medical Academy, where she was in the Emergency Department. However, by the time I arrived, she was no longer there, so I found out that she was here, which is why I am here now. I specifically wanted to meet her for a private, face-to-face conversation, to express my views on the matter and, above all, to express my deep regret over what happened, because what happened was absolutely unacceptable. As I told her, first and foremost, as a person and as a woman, I express my deepest regret over what happened. I have the utmost respect for the journalistic profession and value the work of every journalist, regardless of their views. I believe that this is how things should be in a democratic society.”

According to Dotsova, she was startled when Sonya Koltuklieva opened the door of her official car, but learned what had happened afterwards from the media.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “When I got into the car, Ms Koltuklieva opened the door, which startled me as well. The door was then closed, and the car drove off. I was inside the vehicle. I learned from the media about the details of how the situation unfolded afterwards, which is why I am here. Once again, I would like to say that I am here to express my deep regret over what happened, because it was absolutely unacceptable. I am determined to insist that the Director of the National Service for Protection take the strictest possible measures, because this should not happen and such matters must be put right.”

Dotsova added that her reason for being there was, once again, a personal one: above all, as a woman and as someone who respects all professionals and everyone who conscientiously carries out their work, she wanted to express her regret over what had happened.

“I will, of course, convey my request to the National Service for Protection to take the strictest possible measures, conduct a full investigation and ensure transparency regarding what happened, and take the strictest possible measures,” she added.

National Service for Protection Investigates Officers’ Actions Following Incident Involving Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva