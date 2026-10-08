Syria Has Called for Independent Investigation Into the Sinking of the Ship "Alfa Watan"

Syria has sent a letter to the Bulgarian authorities calling for an 'independent and transparent investigation' into the sinking of the merchant vessel “Alfa Watan”, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

Nine Syrian sailors are missing following the drone strike off the Bulgarian coast. Mazen Alloush, an official with the Syrian customs authorities, told AFP that 'the ship’s crew consisted of 10 people – nine Syrians and one Egyptian'.

Damascus is demanding that the 'reasons that led to the termination of the search and rescue operation' in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea be made public.

The Syrian Seafarers’ Union said contact with the ship’s crew had been lost and that no survivors had been found. Syrians have shared photographs and messages on social media reporting the deaths of relatives.

Consultative Council for National Security: Bulgaria to seek joint action with Romania and Turkey on Black Sea security

One of those sharing such posts is Walaa Melhem, who is mourning her brother Tarek and says he died at sea. Yasmine Merei shared a photograph of her 26-year-old nephew Raed, who was the cook aboard the sunken vessel.