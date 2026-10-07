Consultative Council for National Security: Bulgaria Should Seek Joint Action with Romania and Turkey on Security in the Black Sea

The meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security, convened by President Iliana Iotova, has ended. The meeting focused on current risks and threats to Bulgaria’s maritime security and critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has led to a significant deterioration in the security environment in the Black Sea region. The Consultative Council for National Security discussed current risks and threats to the maritime security and critical infrastructure of the Republic of Bulgaria in the context of the war in Ukraine and in light of the incidents that have occurred in the Black Sea in recent days. President Iliana Iotova said this following the meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “During the meeting, it was noted that military actions in the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have escalated, threatening maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea region. There is a growing trend of attacks by maritime and aerial drones against commercial vessels, leading to damage and the sinking of ships, as well as loss of life. This has resulted in restrictions on freedom of navigation, a sharp decline in shipping traffic, rising insurance costs, economic losses, and the risk of environmental pollution. It was agreed that the use of an ever-increasing number of high-tech, and long-range unmanned systems significantly increases the threats to the Republic of Bulgaria’s critical infrastructure, located not only near the Black Sea but throughout the country.

In view of the incidents and the strategic sites of Bulgaria’s defence industry, it was recognised that our country faces serious challenges in ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure. It was also recognised that the current risks and threats to maritime security and critical infrastructure are a direct consequence of the lack of prospects for a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means.

During the meeting, it was agreed to continue implementing the measures adopted by the Council of Ministers to counter the identified threats. The need to analyse possible changes to the regulatory framework to support the implementation of these measures was identified.

The members of the Consultative Council for National Security agreed on the following proposals to the executive and legislative branches. These proposals were adopted by a three-quarters majority, as required by law, with representatives of three political groups, or three parliamentary groups, voting against.

The Consultative Council for National Security strongly condemns the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea as a gross violation of international maritime law and calls for an immediate investigation to establish those responsible for the attacks. Once the investigation has been completed, the executive branch should inform the public of its findings.

The greatest guarantees for our security are an immediate ceasefire and the use of all political and diplomatic channels to achieve peace. Bulgaria must play an active role in this process.

The implementation of the measures adopted by the executive branch to counter the risks and threats should continue.

Maritime awareness measures through the use of unmanned aerial systems for reconnaissance and surveillance should be strengthened.

Modernisation of the armed forces, including the acquisition of anti-drone systems with kinetic-effect capabilities, in close cooperation with NATO and the EU, should be accelerated.

The executive branch should analyse and propose to the National Assembly amendments to the existing regulatory framework to support measures for the physical protection of strategic sites and ensure the country’s maritime security.

Maintain the national maritime search and rescue system at a high state of readiness.

With regard to NATO, Bulgaria should activate its capabilities as a full member of the EU and NATO in order to express a firm position and ensure the protection of security, economic and environmental interests, as well as regional stability. Through NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity “Eastern Sentry”, Bulgaria has the opportunity to request an increased contribution from the Allies to the security of the Black Sea region.

Activate the options for deploying additional air and maritime surveillance assets and strengthening coastal defence and anti-drone systems in the context of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence.

The proposals do not violate the Montreux Convention. Convening consultations under Article 4 would be unproductive at this stage, as the approach adopted for discussing such incidents has been to address them within the North Atlantic Council, and this would not lead to new measures.

Bulgaria should propose to the European Union the development of a framework mechanism for free and safe navigation in the Black Sea as part of its strategic approach to the Black Sea region. The European Union identifies maritime security as one of the main pillars of its Black Sea strategy and envisages the creation of a Black Sea security hub, but more concrete measures are needed in this case, which Bulgaria can propose.

If necessary, the civil protection mechanism should be activated because of the environmental risk.

Activate the European Union Satellite Centre’s monitoring tools to identify threats.

Provide financial compensation for any losses incurred.

Bulgaria should urgently hold consultations with Romania and Turkey on joint action to stop attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and ensure the safety of navigation.

Bulgaria should take an active role in negotiations and in building consensus among the Black Sea littoral states. These are Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey. The aim should be a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea and its transformation into an area of shared security.

The issue of the Black Sea, the risks and threats, and solutions for ensuring safety should be presented in all European formats in which Bulgaria participates, and above all at the upcoming European Union summit on 15–16 October this year.

Regarding the United Nations, a request should be made for assistance through the mechanisms of the UN International Maritime Organisation for a technical and legal analysis of the incidents in the Black Sea, as well as for a resolution guaranteeing freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.