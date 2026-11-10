БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The “Iva Mihaylova” Case: Two New Expert Reports Heard by the Court

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
EN
Запази
делото ива михайлова изненадващ допълнителен разпит съдебен медик съмнение укриване доказателства международна експертиза

A possible twist in the "Iva Mihaylova" case in Kocani. Two expert reports were presented to the court there today. Both state that the oncoming vehicle veered into Iva’s lane and caused the accident. The court rejected two requests by Iva Mihaylova to take part in the hearing via video link.

BNT was the first to bring public attention to the case of the Bulgarian citizen injured in the crash. Our reports also prompted reactions from government officials.

The hearing in Kocani,, North Macedonia began in Iva Mihaylova's absence, although she had submitted a request to participate via video link.

Nikolay Dimitrov, Iva Mihaylova's lawyer: “What is happening with my client at the moment is that, following a 12-day stay at Pirogov Hospital and a week of rehabilitation, her treating doctors have decided that she needs to be admitted to hospital again. She is currently at the District Hospital, where her treatment is continuing. She has spinal injuries, and her treating doctors have decided to seek the opinions of their colleagues before determining precisely what procedure should be carried out on Iva.”

The court rejected Iva Mihaylova's request twice, accepting prosecutor Igorcho Krastov's arguments that the defendant had deliberately absconded in order to evade criminal liability.

However, lawyer Naser Raufi pointed out that the medical documents showed otherwise. He said that no arrest warrant had been issued and that no other measures had been imposed to indicate that she was in hiding.

“The only reason she left – and not fled, because that is the incorrect word used by the prosecution – was that she was forced to go abroad for medical treatment, as her health and her injuries were at risk,” lawyer Raufi further explained.

Two expert witnesses who had prepared reports commissioned by the defence gave evidence before the court. Respected expert Vinko Gajica, who has prepared more than 6,000 expert reports, explained that it was crucial to take into account the fact that the vehicle which hit Iva's car was significantly heavier, and that the main marks were found in her lane.

According to lawyer Naser Raufi, these new findings stem from the expert assessment, the technical report and, above all, the conclusions of the defence's expert, who explained the methodology used to establish that it was indeed the other vehicle that had entered Iva's lane, rather than the other way round, as the prosecution was attempting to portray the situation.

According to the expert, a possible reason why the other car entered Iva's lane and caused the crash was that its driver had been trying to avoid a police patrol which had stopped a vehicle without registration plates for an inspection.

Bulgarian Members of Parliament were also present at today’s (November 9) court hearing.

Elisaveta Belobradova, MP from the parliamentary group of 'Democratic Bulgaria': “For a politician, it is absolutely unacceptable to comment on what is happening in the courtroom. That is why, despite our regular presence here, we have never commented either on the proceedings in the courtroom or on what has been said inside. That would constitute unacceptable interference. No politician – neither I nor Mickoski – should publicly comment in any way on the actions of the court. If the judiciary is not independent, the entire country cannot claim to be free and independent.”

Krastyo Vrachev, MP from 'Vazrazhdane': “We have just seen inside the courtroom that the defence expert witness categorically refuted the earlier statements made by the prosecution's expert witnesses. In particular, the evidence showed that the crash took place in Iva's lane. From this point onwards, we must wait and see how the court will rule.”

The prosecutor requested time to examine the new findings before questioning the expert witnesses.

Expert in the Iva Mihaylova Crash Case: The Collision Occurred Because Another Vehicle Entered Iva's Lane

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
1
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар 2026 в ефира на БНТ
2
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар 2026 в ефира на БНТ
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни търговски практики спрямо български производители
3
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни...
На 34 години почина актьорът Борис Кашев
4
На 34 години почина актьорът Борис Кашев
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
5
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Максималните температури утре ще са между 6 и 15°, през следващите дни ще се затопля
6
Максималните температури утре ще са между 6 и 15°, през...

Най-четени

Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда проектобюджетът на ДОО
1
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда...
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
2
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
3
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...
Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
4
Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
5
Почина основателят на КТ "Подкрепа" Константин Тренчев
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар 2026 в ефира на БНТ
6
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар 2026 в ефира на БНТ

More from: Bulgaria

Expert in the Iva Mihaylova Crash Case: The Collision Occurred Because Another Vehicle Entered Iva's Lane
Expert in the Iva Mihaylova Crash Case: The Collision Occurred Because Another Vehicle Entered Iva's Lane
BNT Exclusive: Iva Mihaylova: When I identified myself as Bulgarian, that's when the harassment began BNT Exclusive: Iva Mihaylova: When I identified myself as Bulgarian, that's when the harassment began
Чете се за: 11:07 мин.
What Do the Public, Employers and Trade Unions Expect from the 2027 Budget? What Do the Public, Employers and Trade Unions Expect from the 2027 Budget?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
65-Year-Old Man Killed in Serious Crash in Aytos Pass, Three Others Injured 65-Year-Old Man Killed in Serious Crash in Aytos Pass, Three Others Injured
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
2027 Budget: Higher Revenue and Spending, New Borrowing and Cuts to Public Administration 2027 Budget: Higher Revenue and Spending, New Borrowing and Cuts to Public Administration
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
Ombudsman Proposes Lower VAT Rate on Natural Gas for Households During the Current Heating Season Ombudsman Proposes Lower VAT Rate on Natural Gas for Households During the Current Heating Season
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Повече пари за здравеопазване догодина: Здравното министерство получава допълнителни 78 млн. евро през 2027 г.
Повече пари за здравеопазване догодина: Здравното министерство...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Делото „Ива Михайлова“: Процесът продължава в нейно отсъствие Делото „Ива Михайлова“: Процесът продължава в нейно отсъствие
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
След рекордните санкции от КЗК, производител: И промоциите в магазините са за наша сметка След рекордните санкции от КЗК, производител: И промоциите в магазините са за наша сметка
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
"Защо си тръгна, след като даде отровата на детето ми?": Съдът разгледа делото за смъртта на 6-годишния Ангел "Защо си тръгна, след като даде отровата на детето ми?": Съдът разгледа делото за смъртта на 6-годишния Ангел
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Сигнал до БНТ: Над 6 часа пътници са блокирани на летището в...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ексклузивно за БНТ: Мая Димитрова разговаря с дъщерята на Анна...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Русия
Нови аварии оставиха части от София без парно и топла вода
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Срещу насилието над животни: Хората излязоха на протест заради Мая...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ