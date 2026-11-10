Trakia Motorway Deadly Pile-up - Owner of bus that stopped in front of lorry on Trakia Motorway: We were lucky amid a tragedy

“We were lucky amid a tragedy. Our driver managed to prevent an accident, but we could no longer prevent what happened behind us.” This is what the owner of the transport company told BNT. His company's bus managed to stop in time and avoid colliding with the lorry on Trakia Motorway this morning, November 10.

It was this very lorry that blocked the roadway, triggering the chain-reaction crash on the motorway.

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Vladimir Gatev told our team that the bus driver had been travelling at an extremely low speed of 65–70 km/h when he encountered fog so dense that visibility was virtually zero.

“He saw the lorry in front of him and managed to stop. The passengers on the bus were unharmed and were transferred to another bus,” he explained.

The driver has been admitted to Sliven Hospital for medical examinations.