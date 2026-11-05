Two Drug Labs Uncovered During Special Operations in Burgas Region in a Single Day; Five Arrested

Two suspected drug laboratories have been uncovered and five people arrested in two police operations in the Burgas region in the space of a single day. The operations were carried out in the village of Prosenik and the town of Sredets, where officers discovered methamphetamine, chemicals and equipment used in drug production.

In the first operation, in the village of Prosenik, police searched the home of a 34-year-old man with a criminal record who had previously been convicted. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine, electronic scales, a gas cylinder with a burner, acid and various chemicals used in drug production. Two other men, aged 36 and 45, and a 29-year-old woman from Kazanlak were also found on the property. All four were detained for 24 hours. Police established that the 36-year-old man was connected to the precursor chemicals discovered at the property.

The case took a further turn. Just hours later, immediately after being released from police custody, the 45-year-old man was stopped while driving his car in the village of Prosenik. A test showed that he had been driving after using methamphetamine, and he was arrested again.

In the second operation, in Sredets, police searched the home of a 40-year-old man with a criminal record. They discovered a further 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, electronic scales, a gas and an electric hotplate, a glass pipe and various chemicals used in drug production. The man was detained for 24 hours, and work on the case is ongoing.