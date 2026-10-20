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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Young Doctors Stage Another Protest, Calling for Better Working Conditions and Decent Pay

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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Medical students and young doctors have taken to the streets again to protest against the lack of action and reforms in the healthcare system. The demonstration has been organised by the “Future in Bulgaria” initiative.

The protesters are calling for better working conditions, higher pay and improved conditions for medical specialisation. They want young doctors to have genuine career prospects in Bulgaria and to stay in the country rather than seek professional opportunities abroad.

Before the protest, Health Minister Katya Ivkova commented on the demonstrators’ demands.

Katya Ivkova, Minister of Health: “I respect their right to protest. After all, we live in a democratic country. Their demands are justified and will, of course, be met. However, I very much hope that these demands and the energy of these young people will not be used for political purposes, because my commitment is to their future, not to anyone’s political campaign.”

The protesters insist that the state of the healthcare system affects every Bulgarian citizen.

Konstantin Kostov: “We are calling for amendments to Regulation No. 1, which governs medical specialisation. We are demanding higher pay for doctors in training, as well as for other healthcare professionals.”

Zina Grachalieva: “I believe that medical students and Bulgarian doctors deserve recognition from the state for the work they do, because it is by no means easy. They deserve recognition both for their many years of education and for the hard work they have put in over those years.”

Dr Beloslava Tomova: “According to the statistics, many colleagues leave the country after graduating and look for career opportunities elsewhere. A great many also give up medicine altogether.”

Konstantin Bletsov: “This is something the state must address, because every citizen will eventually rely on their services."

Emanuil Filipov: “I just hope they’ll have better working conditions and a reason to stay in Bulgaria.”

Siyana Vasileva: “I don’t want to work simultaneously as a nurse, a care assistant and a doctor. I don’t want to have to divide my attention between three different roles because there aren’t enough people to fill those positions.”

Branimir Markov: “We have enough professionals who have proved themselves abroad, across Europe. They should be given the chance to prove themselves here."

Photos: BNT and BTA

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