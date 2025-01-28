НОВИНИ
'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo

Велико Търново - Царевец
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:25, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Another day of unusually warm weather for the end of January. Today, January 28, the maximum temperature in Veliko Tarnovo (Central Northern Bulgaria) reached 23°C, 22°C in Vratsa, and 13°C in Sofia.

Significantly lower temperatures were observed in areas with persistent fog, with 6°C in Plovdiv and Oryahovo, and 8°C in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria).

The mountain regions also remained warm for the season, with 9°C on Mount Murgash and 0°C on Musala.

In the coming days, temperatures will gradually decrease, but they will remain above the climatic norms until Sunday.

