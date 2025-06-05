БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

More Than 2,200 Post Offices across Bulgaria Will Exchange Leva into Euros Free of Charge in the First Six Months after the Country Joins the Eurozone

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
EN
Запази

A list of the post offices is published on the website of "Bulgarian Posts"

български пощи вече стратегически обект значение националната сигурност

More than 2,200 post offices across Bulgaria will exchange leva into euros free of charge during the first six months after the country joins the eurozone. A full list of participating post offices has been published on the official website of "Bulgarian Posts". The focus of this initiative is on small rural areas with elderly populations, many of whom are concerned about how they will exchange their money.

Once our country joins the euro area, people will be able to exchange levs into euros for free at post offices. In Blagoevgrad region there are almost 100 of them.

Plamen Michev, head of the Blagoevgrad District Post Office: "These are mainly small settlements where there are no branches and offices of credit institutions. We're targeting these areas to make it easier for residents to exchange their money without needing to travel to nearby towns."

All postal workers involved will undergo training to assist the public with currency exchange procedures.

Plamen Michev:
"Initially, employees at the postal stations who will be directly handling the exchange will be trained. Residents of small villages will receive assistance at the nearest city postal station, and they will definitely be trained."

Individuals will be allowed to exchange up to 1,000 leva per day simply by presenting an ID. For larger sums, a prior request must be submitted, and the transaction will be completed within five working days.

Stefka Ivanova:
"We’re not worried—we’re pensioners, we don’t have such large savings that this would affect us. We know the exchange rate. As long as it remains fixed, anyone can calculate it on their phone."

Anton Krushov:
"I’m not concerned at all. I lived abroad in a Western European country for a long time and I’ve been through this process before."

Despite this, many people in small villages remain anxious, citing a lack of clear information. In the village of Pokrovnik near Blagoevgrad, elderly residents said they would rely on relatives to explain how and where to exchange their money.

"Bulgarian Posts" advises residents of small settlements where there no banks or currency exchange offices to conduct their currency conversions only at official postal stations, in order to prevent potential fraud.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Не ги искаме: Тръмп наложи забрана на гражданите на 12 държави да влизат в САЩ
1
Не ги искаме: Тръмп наложи забрана на гражданите на 12 държави да...
НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
2
НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
Валдис Домбровскис: Еврозоната е най-добрата инвестиция, която България прави за своето бъдеще
3
Валдис Домбровскис: Еврозоната е най-добрата инвестиция, която...
Отмъщението на Путин - иска възмездие за украинската атака с дронове
4
Отмъщението на Путин - иска възмездие за украинската атака с дронове
Митничари откриха над 135 хиляди къса цигари, скрити в санитарен фаянс
5
Митничари откриха над 135 хиляди къса цигари, скрити в санитарен фаянс
Жители на Благоевград събират подписка за обезопасяване на опасно кръстовище
6
Жители на Благоевград събират подписка за обезопасяване на опасно...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
3
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
4
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
5
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
6
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол

More from: Economy

Real Estate Market in the Eurozone: Buying a Home at €2,000 per Square Metre
Real Estate Market in the Eurozone: Buying a Home at €2,000 per Square Metre
Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4% Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4%
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1 Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield? Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при влизането в еврозоната Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при влизането в еврозоната
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Политика
НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се гледа мярката му в съда Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се гледа мярката му в съда
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Киселова, Домбровскис и Захариева: Положителните доклади разкриват...
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Разрив между Доналд Тръмп и Илън Мъск
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Осъдените български шпиони в Англия се разследват и у нас, съобщи...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Почина операторът от БНТ Никола Тодоров
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ