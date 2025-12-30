БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Tax Authority and Consumer Protection Agency Step Up Checks on Unjustified Price Rises

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
EN
Запази

More than 700 inspections in retail shops across the country

потребителската кошница запазва

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) are continuing intensified inspections to curb unjustified price increases and to ensure the correct dual display of prices in leva and euros.

More than 700 inspections have been carried out in retail outlets across the country. Irregularities have been identified in around 10% of cases, according to the supervisory authorities, with the highest number of violations found in the food sector.

An increase in prices is deemed unjustified when consumer prices rise despite there being no increase in costs such as electricity, wages or fuel. Inspections so far indicate that only a small proportion of traders have resorted to unfair practices.

Hristo Markov, Executive Director of the NRA, said:
“I am pleased that the figure is around 10%. The number of violation reports issued is not particularly high, which shows that traders are, for the time being, complying with the existing regulatory framework.”

Aleksandar Kolyachev, Acting Chair of the CPC, added:
“Alongside checks on price increases, we are also monitoring the dual price display, for which there are clear legal requirements on how prices must be shown. So far, the number of sanctioned traders has been relatively small, as most retailers are well disciplined—especially the large retail chains. We are seeing that they are approaching the new market situation in a highly responsible manner.”

Consumers, however, say they are feeling the impact of rising prices.

“Everything is going up in price. In the big supermarket chains, there’s outright speculation. Yesterday, for example, I bought bananas that were advertised at 2.99, but I was charged 3.59 at the till.”

When asked whether they queried the price difference at checkout, the customer replied:
“They first told me the discount would be applied at the till.”

“Prices are increasing every day,” another shopper said.

Asked whether higher prices were changing shopping habits, consumers responded that they increasingly buy only discounted items.

“Everyone does as they please. There is a sense of impunity. In my view, this will continue even after the euro is introduced in a few days’ time. There is no functioning institution that truly protects the ordinary consumer,” another customer commented.

In response, the NRA has said inspections will continue into the new year. They will be expanded and carried out under a new methodology aimed specifically at tackling artificial price increases linked to the adoption of the euro.

Hristo Markov explained:
“During an inspection, we will record prices in a given retail outlet. Ten days later, we will return to the same outlet. If prices have increased without justification, appropriate sanctions will be imposed.”

Fines for a first offence can reach up to 100,000 leva, rising to 200,000 leva for a repeat violation.

Both the NRA and the CPC are urging consumers to report any suspected breaches.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Economy

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ