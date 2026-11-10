'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria

A protest organised by 'Vazrazhdane' political party took place outside the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna.

The protesters are demonstrating against the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The demonstration is being held under the slogan: "Varna wants peace, not war!"

The protesters' main demands are that Bulgaria should not be drawn into a military conflict and that the European Commission President should leave the country immediately. Protesters threw fruit, vegetables and eggs at the motorcade carrying Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Rumen Radev.