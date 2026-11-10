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Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 12 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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A protest organised by 'Vazrazhdane' political party took place outside the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna.

The protesters are demonstrating against the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The demonstration is being held under the slogan: "Varna wants peace, not war!"

The protesters' main demands are that Bulgaria should not be drawn into a military conflict and that the European Commission President should leave the country immediately. Protesters threw fruit, vegetables and eggs at the motorcade carrying Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

"Varna and the whole of Bulgaria want peace. This is a peaceful protest against Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Varna because she has become an ambassador for war."

"Absolute neutrality and no war – peace only."

"Has anything changed in this country in 37 years? Ever since we joined the EU, things have been getting worse and worse. It's not that the EU is a bad thing, but the leadership of this lady, who is here today, is destroying the whole of Europe."

"We do not want Bulgaria to become involved in someone else's war. Another thing is that we do not want the euro; we want the Bulgarian lev."

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