18-Year-Old in Critical Condition After E-Scooter Accident in Sandanski

Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a fall from an electric scooter in Sandanski, Southern Bulgaria. The accident occurred in the early hours on Monday, June 16, and the young man was reportedly not wearing a protective helmet at the time.

He sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding. He was urgently transported to a hospital in Sofia, where doctors are currently fighting to save his life.

The incident took place in the "Sveti Vrach" park, where riding electric scooters is officially prohibited.

“This main alley is extremely busy not only during the day but also in the early evening hours. The accident happened around 1:00 a.m. The municipality adopted a regulation as early as September last year that bans scooters in park alleys and children’s playgrounds,” stated Blagoy Donchev, Deputy Mayor of Sandanski.

He added that signs have been installed, awareness campaigns have been conducted, and joint patrols between the municipal inspectorate and local police are underway to issue warnings and ensure compliance.

So far, authorities have issued eight penalty notices, eight official citations, and around ten warning protocols to minors under 14 for violations.

