A Group of Bulgarians Has Been Evacuated from Israel Via a Land Route to Egypt

A group of Bulgarian citizens has left Israel by bus en route to Egypt, representatives of the Bulgarian community in Israel confirmed to BNT on June 17.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an evacuation operation is currently underway for Bulgarian nationals who requested assistance to leave Israel via what has been assessed as the optimal route under the current circumstances.

Among those evacuated is the team representing a film at the “Bulgarian Soul in the Holy Land” festival in Israel.

The group is expected to return to Bulgaria later this evening.

The operation was successfully carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with support from the Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Due to security considerations, further details about the evacuation will be provided once the operation is fully completed.