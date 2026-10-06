All Sailors Rescued from the Merchant Ships Attacked by Drones Are Now in Varna (PHOTOS)

All the rescued sailors have arrived in Varna. They were transported aboard a Border Police vessel. Speaking to the media, Inspector Ivan Ivanov, commander of a border police vessel, said that 10 of the sailors were Turkish nationals, while the other six were Indian.

According to him, the sailors are in generally good condition, but are very exhausted, tired and stressed. Ivanov also said the evacuation operation had gone smoothly. The sea was calm, allowing the two vessels to come alongside each other and the sailors to be transferred.

The sailors are members of the crew of one of the vessels that were hit by drones this morning in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

First, two people who were more seriously injured were transported to Varna. One had a head injury, and the other had burns.

Photos: BTA