Bulgaria celebrates Ignazhden - the feast day of Saint Ignatius of Antioch

12:31, 20.12.2024
On December 20th, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks Ignazhden, commemorating St. Ignatius the God-Bearer, the feast day of Saint Ignatius of Antioch.

According to the tradition, the birth pangs of the Mother of God began on this day and continued until Christmas.

This feast venerates the holy martyr ‎Ignatius the God-bearer. According to the holy books, Ignatius was the child mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew.

The title "God-Bearer" is linked to a tradition originating from St. Simeon Metaphrastes (10th century), which states that St. Ignatius was the child embraced by Jesus Christ when the apostles were debating who among them was the greatest. St. Ignatius was "apostolic in every way" and "carefully governed the Church in Antioch," especially during the persecution under Emperor Domitian (81-96 AD). He died as a martyr of the Christian faith under Roman Emperor Trajan in 108.

The day of St. Ignatius (Ignazhden) is a folklore as well as a religious feast.

Christmas holidays in the traditional Bulgarian calendar begin on Ignazhden. The transition to the new year begins.

In Eastern Bulgaria, on St Ignatius' Day (Ignazhden) is the first Christmas dinner and the meal is entirely composed of fasting dishes. The holiday is associated with the winter solstice and is considered the beginning of the New Year.

Since it was considered the start of a new year, it was very important what person first steps in the house. This person is called 'polaznik'. The fortune of the coming year is believed to depend on who enters the house first on Ignazhden.

If the person who enters first is a good person and has had happiness in the previous year, there will be luck and success in everything in the house during the whole next year and the hosts give the person their blessing and invite him or her to be the person who enters the house first next year as well

The custom itself known as “polazvane” is characteristic of all areas of Bulgaria. This is where another name for the holiday comes from “polaz” or Polazovden.

Another important custom on Ignazhden is not to lend money. It is related to other customs to preserve well-being and luck in the familiy.

There are several beliefs tied to this day: if the weather is clear on Ignazhden, there will be drought in April; if it rains, April will be rainy and fruitful; it is considered good if it snows on Ignazhden or at Christmas. If the weather is cloudy on Ignazhden, the harvest will be good and the beehives will be plentiful. The weather over the next 12 days, from December 20th to 31st, is believed to forecast the weather for each of the 12 months of the coming year, with December 20th indicating what January will be like. Another belief is that nothing should be taken out of the house on this day—especially fire, embers, or salt—so that the household's prosperity doesn’t leave. Additionally, it is advised not to lend or borrow anything.

People with the names Ignat, Ignatka, Iskra, Iskren, Plamen, Plamena, Ognyan, Ognyana, Svetla celebrate name day.

