Patriarch Daniil: The Resurrection Is the Core of Our Faith

The Christian world on April 20 welcomed Easter with heartfelt wishes for peace, love, and light. At midnight, thousands gathered in churches across the country to bow before the Son of God, who sacrificed Himself for humanity’s sins and rose from the dead.

At this hour, the "Second Resurrection" service is being held in all Orthodox churches. The Gospel is read in multiple languages, symbolizing the unity of Christianity. Patriarch Daniil presided over the liturgy at St. Nedelya Cathedral in Sofia.

The celebration is called the "Second Resurrection" because, for the second time after midnight, the Gospel passages recounting the Resurrection of Christ are read. Unlike the midnight service, which recalls how the Myrrh-bearing women discovered the empty tomb, today’s readings focus on Christ’s appearances to His disciples and the initial disbelief of the apostles regarding His resurrection.

photos by BTA

"For the believer everything is possible. The greatest testimony to the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is that millions—even billions—of people have had their lives changed. They have come to understand the power of a devout life, the strength to live in the way the Lord has shown us. This is what resurrects the human soul," said Patriarch Daniil.