БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

One of the Largest 19th-Century Anchors Discovered in Tsarevo Bay

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
EN
Запази

Unique find at risk of deterioration without timely restoration

една големите котви xix век открита залива царево

A massive anchor dating back to the Crimean War has been discovered in Tsarevo Bay. It was brought to the surface by divers and, according to expert assessments, is one of the largest ever found not only in the Black Sea but also in the Mediterranean. The municipality plans to display it at the port after restoration. However, underwater archaeologists warn that the anchor was raised too hastily, placing the find at risk.

Amid discarded car tyres that have fallen from boats in Tsarevo Bay, stumbling upon such a discovery seems almost unbelievable. That is why the diver who found it initially could hardly believe his eyes.

Emil Bachev, diver:
“As soon as I saw it, I realised it would be far better for this anchor to be brought up and made accessible to Tsarevo, to the town and to its people.”

Emil shared his discovery with the director of the local museum and with the municipality, who encouraged him. But raising the anchor from a depth of nine metres proved to be a challenge.

Emil Bachev:
“At first, I estimated it weighed around three tonnes. Then, when we started lifting it with three-tonne lifting bags, we almost had an accident.”

Experts believe the anchor dates from the 19th century, the time of the Crimean War, when many British ships sailed in the Black Sea. It is of the Parker type and is certainly not Russian.

Dr Atanas Orachev, curator at the Anchor Museum in Ahtopol:
“I am almost certain that this is the largest anchor ever discovered in the Black Sea, and possibly in the Mediterranean as well. It has an ideal shape and very high-quality iron, whereas Russian iron is somewhat different.”

It is thought that a British merchant ship sought shelter from bad weather in the only relatively calm bay along the Strandzha coast and dropped anchor there.

Dr Atanas Orachev:
“Due to the specific nature of the coastline and prevailing winds, a major storm can suddenly arise, and they would have had to cut the anchor loose quickly.”

After nearly 200 years on the seabed, preserved under a layer of silt, the anchor is now set to become a feature of the port, with the municipality committing to its restoration.

Deniz Dikhanov, Deputy Mayor of Tsarevo:
“Once we know what is required and what restoration techniques are needed, we will be able to make an informed decision.”

According to underwater archaeology experts, however, raising the anchor was premature, and conservation should have begun immediately.

Assoc Prof Nayden Prahov, Head of the Centre for Underwater Archaeology:
“Otherwise, it will soon begin to deteriorate and degrade. It has absorbed salts, and as it dries these crystallise, leading to irreversible damage to the anchor.”

Under UNESCO conventions, any object that has remained underwater for more than 100 years is considered cultural heritage, and its recovery must be coordinated with multiple institutions and accompanied by an archaeological study.

Assoc Prof Nayden Prahov:
“The moment it was raised, the context of its discovery—where and how it lay on the seabed—was lost. That information is now gone.”

According to UNESCO recommendations, the best option for such artefacts is often to leave them in situ, preserved in their original context on the seabed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Culture

Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great
Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great
BNT Presents the Fifteen Bulgarian Artists in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 BNT Presents the Fifteen Bulgarian Artists in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Sofia Opera and Ballet Sends Off the Year with Its Traditional Festive Concerts Sofia Opera and Ballet Sends Off the Year with Its Traditional Festive Concerts
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
“Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists Presents the Exhibition “Collective Staging” “Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists Presents the Exhibition “Collective Staging”
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
High Avalanche Risk in the Mountains: Hiking and Skiing Conditions Deemed Dangerous, Say Rescue Services High Avalanche Risk in the Mountains: Hiking and Skiing Conditions Deemed Dangerous, Say Rescue Services
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ