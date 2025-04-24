Rumen Radev: Journalist Daniela Kaneva Intertwined Her Life With the Responsibility of Unveiling New Horizons for Society

President Rumen Radev expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva, who passed away at the age of 87 on April 24.

“Daniela Kaneva was deeply respected by the journalistic community and dearly loved by viewers. She intertwined her life with the responsibility of unveiling new horizons for our society,” stated President Rumen Radev in a letter of condolence addressed to Kaneva's family and close ones.

President Radev highlighted that Daniela Kaneva leaves behind an indelible mark on Bulgarian journalism through her numerous reports and documentaries from distant and various parts of the world.

“Her television narratives not only captivate viewers, but also educate and inspire them. Her intelligent approach, tireless dedication, and free-spirited nature embody the very essence of the journalistic profession and stand as a model for high-quality current affairs journalism,” stated Rumen Radev." President Radev noted.

He emphasised that with her compelling reports and documentaries, Kaneva transcended the traditional mission of journalism by building spiritual bridges with the countries and peoples she portrayed.

In doing so, she also became a worthy ambassador of Bulgaria, gaining international recognition—someone whom Bulgarian society can be justly proud of. President Radev expressed confidence that Daniela Kaneva’s dedication and sincerity will continue to inspire both the public and future generations of journalists.