Another Discovery at Ancient Heraclea Sintica During Rescue Excavations

The discovery was made along the route of the new gas pipeline in the area of the village of Rupite.

A masterfully sculpted face, estimated to be around 1,800 years old, was discovered by archaeologists during an excavation of yet another looted and plundered necropolis in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica. The find was made during rescue excavations along the route of a new gas pipeline near the village of Rupite.

Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski commented on the discovery during the television programme "The Day Begins" on BNT on July 8.

“This is part of a funerary stele, most likely belonging to a young man. It was a family grave marker, dating to around 100 AD. The craftsmanship is excellent; you can even see the beginning of another face next to it. This is just one of the latest finds among more than 100 graves we have investigated. We also discovered another fibula — a safety pin-type brooch — surprisingly well preserved, including the pin itself. It dates to the 4th century and likely belonged to a person with a notable administrative position in Heraclea,” Vagalinski explained.

A very well-preserved glass cup was also uncovered.

