Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)

An exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' officially opened in Hall Sеgur at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on July 7.

The display highlights the rich and significant cultures that have flourished for centuries along the shores of the Black Sea.

The event is part of Bulgaria’s cultural programme during the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and showcases iconic archaeological artefacts that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the Black Sea region.

Photos by BTA