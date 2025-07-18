Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS)

On July 18 , 2025, Bulgaria marks 188 years since the birth of national hero Vasil Levski, the Apostle of Freedom. Commemorative events will take place across the country.

A civic tribute at the monument of Vasil Levski in the Kakrina Inn marked the beginning of the commemorative events in Lovech on the occasion of the 188th anniversary of the Apostle of Freedoms’s birth. Representatives of institutions and citizens laid wreaths and flowers in honour of his legacy, which remains a symbol of courage, self-sacrifice, and freedom.

Tributes were held across the country.

The celebrations marking the 188th anniversary of the birth of Vasil Levski and the holiday of the town of Karlovo began with a solemn Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Nicholas in his hometown. Flowers were laid at the grave of Gina Kuncheva, the mother of the Apostle of Freedom. For the 31st consecutive year, crowds gathered in Vasil Levski Square to welcome participants in the National Hike "In the Footsteps of the Apostle."

A ceremony was held at the monument of Vasil Levski in the Sea Garden of Burgas to mark the 188th anniversary of the revolutionary’s birth. His memory was honoured with a military ritual and the laying of wreaths and flowers.

The 188th anniversary of Vasil Levski’s birth was commemorated in Dobrich with a recital and the laying of wreaths and flowers at his monument.

Pleven marked the 188th anniversary of Vasil Levski’s birth with the laying of flowers at the Apostle’s monument.

In front of the bust monument of Vasil Levski, grateful citizens of Stara Zagora bowed their heads in honour of the national hero. The city-wide commemorative ceremony began with a requiem liturgy, conducted by priests from the Stara Zagora Diocese, followed by the laying of wreaths and flowers.

The anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom was honoured in Razgrad with the laying of wreaths and flowers at the monument of Vasil Levski.

The 188th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom was honoured in Plovdiv with a commemorative ceremony, a solemn address, and the laying of wreaths and flowers at the monument of Vasil Levski.

The 188th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom was solemnly commemorated at the monument of Vasil Levski in the Park of the National Revival Heroes in Ruse.

With a brief ceremony, residents and visitors of Targovishte paid tribute to the memory and legacy of the revolutionary Vasil Levski.

In Haskovo, the birth of Vasil Levski was commemorated with the laying of wreaths and flowers at the monument of the revolutionary, located in the courtyard of the school bearing his name. The solemn ceremony included participation from members of the military units based in Haskovo and Koren.

Representatives of the local authorities, political parties, Members of Parliament, municipal councillors, and citizens paid their respects to the Apostle of Freedom.

Today in Shumen, the 147th anniversary of the city’s Liberation and the 188th anniversary of Vasil Levski’s birth were commemorated. Dozens of citizens gathered in front of the monument to the Apostle of Freedom, where wreaths and flowers were laid as part of a military ceremony.

In Veliko Tarnovo, the 188th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom, Vasil Levski, was solemnly commemorated with a military ceremony and the laying of flowers.