On July 18 , 2025, Bulgaria marks 188 years since the birth of national hero Vasil Levski, the Apostle of Freedom. Commemorative events will take place across the country.

As part of the tradition, the main celebrations will be held in Karlovo, Levski’s birthplace.

Festivities will begin at 9:00 AM with a solemn Holy Liturgy at the Church of St Nicholas. At 10:00 AM, flowers will be laid at the grave of Gina Kuncheva, the mother of Vasil Levski. Fifteen minutes later, on Vasil Levski Square in Karlovo, the national hiking pilgrimage "In the Footsteps of the Apostle" will be welcomed, followed by a ceremonial raising of the flags of the Republic of Bulgaria and the town of Karlovo. A prayer service (moleben) for the prosperity of the town and its residents will then be conducted.

At 11:30 AM, at the National Museum "Vasil Levski", the Vasil Levski Foundation and the Vasil Levski Committee – Karlovo will present their annual awards.

At 4:00 PM, a creative workshop entitled "The Image of Levski" will begin at the Municipal Art Gallery.

In the evening, a solemn torchlight ceremony and military roll call will take place. Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov will review the honour guard. The military ritual will involve ceremonial units from the 61st Stryamska Mechanised Brigade of the Bulgarian Land Forces, accompanied by a military brass band.

The formal ceremony in Karlovo is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM on Vasil Levski Square in the Apostle’s hometown.

Today also marks the official holiday of the town of Karlovo.

President Rumen Radev will visit the town of Levski to take part in the anniversary commemorations.

Meanwhile, Sofia Airport will officially adopt its new name in a dedication ceremony, becoming Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia.

***

Vassil Levski whom the present-day Bulgarians consider one of the greatest national hero was a leading figure in the fight of the Bulgarian people against Ottoman rule in the late 19th century. He was a revolutionary, democrat, ideologist, organizer and leader of the Bulgarian national liberation movement, founder of the Internal Revolutionary Organisation (IRO) and of the Bulgarian Revolutionary Central Committee (BRCC).

He was called the Apostle of Freedom by the Bulgarian people for his self-sacrifice in developing a strategy to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Vassil Levski organised the revolutionary movement across Bulgaria for several years. He established numerous revolutionary committees and started preparing the people for a general uprising. Betrayed by a traitor, he was captured by the Ottoman authorities and was executed by hanging on 19th of February 1873 in the outskirts of Sofia.

Vassil Ivanov Kunchev was born on 18 July (6 July Old Style) 1837 in Karlovo in the family of Ivan Kunchev Ivanov and Gina Vassileva Karaivanova. He had two brothers - Hristo and Peter - and two sisters - Anna and Maryka. In 1862 he went to Serbia and took part in Rakovski's First Bulgarian Legion in Belgrade. According to a legend, he made a lion's leap during military exercise and his comrades exclaimed - "this is a lion's leap" and hence the nickname Levski (of a lion).

After the Legion was disbanded, he joined the detachment of Ilyo Voivoda. In 1863 he left for Romania and after a short stay returned to Bulgaria. In the spring of 1864, on the eve of Easter in Sopot, Levski in the presence of his closest friends cut his long monk's hair himself. From that moment he became a deacon.

Legend and historical truth tell how he passed through every Bulgarian settlement, enticing the best Bulgarians after him and establishing a revolutionary committee in almost every corner. Because he was convinced that "Our work depends on our own efforts". The Ottoman authorities were constantly looking for him. He continually managed to get away by disguising himself and assuming various guises. Botev wrote of his incredible endurance and cheerful character, "It is winter outside, stone is cracking with cold, and he, Levski, is singing," BGNES recalls.

The Apostle of Bulgarian Freedom was betrayed in the winter of 1872. He was captured in the Kukrinsko Hanche near Lovech. He was tried in Sofia. He was hanged near Sofia on February 19, 1873. Vassil Levski is consideredd the eternal criterion of generations of Bulgarians since the Liberation.