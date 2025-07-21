New Cultural and Historical Park "Bulgaria Land" Opens in Pravets

The new cultural and historical park "Bulgaria Land" officially opened its doors in the town of Pravets on July 19.

Situated on 14 decares of land (approx. 3.5 acres) right on the shore of the town’s lake, the park offers a unique attraction for visitors.

Guests can explore 54 miniature models of historical buildings and natural landmarks that are emblematic of various cities across Bulgaria.

Some of the models are enhanced with sound and interactive effects, providing an engaging and educational experience. The creators of the park have set themselves a clear goal.

“It will complement the broader tourism offering we’ve been developing in Pravets over the years. I sincerely hope it also serves as inspiration for our visitors – after seeing these 1:25 scale replicas here in Pravets, they may be encouraged to go and see the real sites across Bulgaria,” said Lachezar Todorov, the park’s manager.





