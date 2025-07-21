БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Cultural and Historical Park "Bulgaria Land" Opens in Pravets

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

The attraction presents models of 54 historical buildings

правец отвори врати новият културно исторически парк българия ленд

The new cultural and historical park "Bulgaria Land" officially opened its doors in the town of Pravets on July 19.

Situated on 14 decares of land (approx. 3.5 acres) right on the shore of the town’s lake, the park offers a unique attraction for visitors.

Guests can explore 54 miniature models of historical buildings and natural landmarks that are emblematic of various cities across Bulgaria.

Some of the models are enhanced with sound and interactive effects, providing an engaging and educational experience. The creators of the park have set themselves a clear goal.

“It will complement the broader tourism offering we’ve been developing in Pravets over the years. I sincerely hope it also serves as inspiration for our visitors – after seeing these 1:25 scale replicas here in Pravets, they may be encouraged to go and see the real sites across Bulgaria,” said Lachezar Todorov, the park’s manager.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
1
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
2
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
4
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над 40°C
5
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над...
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона
6
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Culture

Triangular Stone Tower Dating from the Late 2nd Century Discovered near Sofia
Triangular Stone Tower Dating from the Late 2nd Century Discovered near Sofia
Changes in Traffic around National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Because of the Concert of Guns N' Roses Changes in Traffic around National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Because of the Concert of Guns N' Roses
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS) Tributes to National Hero Vasil Levski across the Country (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Panagyurishte Gold Treasure - One of the Most Majestic Relics of Thracian Art Now on Display in Tsarevo Panagyurishte Gold Treasure - One of the Most Majestic Relics of Thracian Art Now on Display in Tsarevo
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgaria Among the Top 7 Most Affordable Travel Destinations in Europe Bulgaria Among the Top 7 Most Affordable Travel Destinations in Europe
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Heraclea Sintica Unveils the Faces of Antiquity Heraclea Sintica Unveils the Faces of Antiquity
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си 16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Разбиха група за изнудване и закани за убийство в Ямбол
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Медали за българските математици на международната олимпиада в...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Правен абсурд: Различни решения на съда за родителски права на дете
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ