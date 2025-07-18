Bulgaria Among the Top 7 Most Affordable Travel Destinations in Europe

Bulgaria has been included in a ranking of the seven most affordable countries for tourism in Europe, published by the specialist outlet Times Entertainment, part of the Times of India media group.

While Europe is often portrayed as an expensive continent to visit — with luxury hotels, pricey meals, and costly attractions — the article notes that although cities like Paris, London, and Zurich can be prohibitively expensive, there are still plenty of affordable destinations across Europe. These destinations offer rich culture, breathtaking scenery, and memorable experiences — all without draining your wallet.

According to Times Entertainment, Bulgaria ranks among the top 7 budget-friendly travel destinations in Europe. The article highlights that whether you're soaking up the sun along the Black Sea coast or skiing in the mountains, Bulgaria offers excellent value for money.

The capital, Sofia, blends rich history with a lively nightlife scene, and dining out can cost just a few euros. Add to that affordable transport and accommodation, and Bulgaria becomes a top pick for travelers on a budget, the country description adds.

Other countries featured in the ranking of Europe’s most affordable destinations include Romania, Hungary, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Portugal.