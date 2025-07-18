Panagyurishte Gold Treasure - One of the Most Majestic Relics of Thracian Art Now on Display in Tsarevo

One of the most majestic relics of Thracian art arrives in Tsarevo (Southeastern Bulgaria, Burgas district).

The unique Panagyurishte Gold Treasure, a remarkable example of ancient goldsmithing, is now on display at the Municipal History Museum in Tsarevo.

A replica of the treasure has arrived from the National History Museum, and residents and visitors to the municipality will have the opportunity to view it until the end of August.

It will be kept in a secure vault under strict protection.

The Panagyurishte Treasure is one of the most renowned discoveries of Thracian culture. It was found in 1949 near the town of Panagyurishte.

The treasure dates back to the 4th–3rd century BC and consists of nine gold vessels.

Crafted from pure gold, the vessels include ritons (ceremonial wine-drinking horns), an amphora, and a phiale (libation bowl), all richly decorated with scenes from Thracian and Greek mythology.

The treasure is believed to have belonged to a Thracian ruler and was likely used in religious rituals. It is an outstanding example of the refined goldsmithing characteristic of Ancient Thrace.

From 18 July until the end of August, residents and visitors of the coastal municipality will be able to view this priceless treasure.