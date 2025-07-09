БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Mark 175 Years Since the Birth of writer Ivan Vazov

от БНТ
Bulgaria marks 175 years since the birth of the famous Bulgarian poet, novelist and playwright, Ivan Vazov, often referred to as the patriarch of Bulgarian Literature.

Today in the poet's hometown of Sopot, celebrations were held to mark 175 years since his birth under the patronage of President Rumen Radev. Vice President Iliana Iotova took part in the celebrations.

As part of the tradition, the National Vazov Literary Award was presented during the event.

This year, Vice President Iliana Iotova awarded the prize to writer and journalist Hristo Slavov.

Slavov is the author of four books — the short story collections “Earthly Gravity”, “In the Shadow of Summer”, “Escapes”, and the philosophical-symbolic novel “Before the Creation”. He is also the creator of the 10-volume edition “Golden Key to Classical Bulgarian Fiction”, as well as a CD compilation containing over 25,000 pages of Bulgarian literary classics, included in UNESCO’s registry.

Established in 1970 by the Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Sopot, the Vazov Literary Prize honours writers and artists whose work embodies the spirit and ideals of Ivan Vazov, contributing deeply to Bulgarian literature and culture.

In her address, Vice President Iliana Iotova pointed out that it is here in the heart of Bulgaria that the Bulgarian nation was born and here that the words freedom and honour still carry deep meaning. In her words, Vazov remains essential today, offering wisdom and serving as a lesson in duty and responsibility.

Wreaths and flowers were laid at the monument to Ivan Vazov.

***

The works of Ivan Vazov reveal two historical epochs - the Bulgarian Renaissance and the Post-Liberation (from Ottoman Rule) epoch. Ivan Vazov holds the highest honorary title of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences - Academician. He was Education and People Enlightenment Minister from September 7, 1897 until January 30, 1899.

Vazov’s novel "Under the Yoke" is the most famous piece of classic Bulgarian literature and has been translated into over 30 languages.

