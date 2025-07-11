Violinist Svetlin Roussev and “The Foundation” Launch First Masterclasses at Apollonia 2025 - Focus on Young Talents

Virtuoso Violinist Svetlin Roussev and Supergroup “The Foundation” Launch First Masterclasses at Apollonia 2025.

The 41st edition of the Apollonia Festival of Arts in Sozopol will once again gather art lovers from August 28 to September 6, offering over 70 unique cultural events across music, theatre, fine arts, and literature. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) will again be a key media partner, providing live broadcasts and coverage of many highlights from the festival program.

A strong emphasis this year is placed on young talents. The artistic programme will open on August 28 with four exhibitions, one curated by the National Academy of Arts. The following day, the National Music Academy Big Band, featuring soloists Hilda Kazasyan and Vasil Petrov, will open the Festival of the Arts. On August 30, the Krastyo Sarafov National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts will present “12 Angry Men”, under the artistic direction of Prof. Ivaylo Hristov.

For the first time, masterclasses will be led by internationally acclaimed violinist Svetlin Roussev and the rock supergroup The Foundation. Roussev’s masterclass begins on August 30 and will culminate in a concert on September 3. The Foundation will close the festival on September 6 with a special performance featuring three participants from their masterclass.

“Everything is directed toward the future stars — the new generation that must walk this challenging path,” said Margarita Dimitrova, Executive Director of the Apollonia Foundation.

Another major event will take place on September 2 — the Concertmasters of Apollonia at the Sozopol Amphitheater. For the first time, Svetlin Roussev and Liya Petrova will perform together on state-owned Stradivarius and Guarneri del Gesù violins, awarded to them in recognition of their exceptional artistry.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) also continues its long-standing partnership with the festival. On August 30, the latest editions of its cultural magazine LIK (from August 2024 to September 2025) will be presented by BTA Director General Kiril Valchev and Editor-in-Chief, Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov.