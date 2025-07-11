БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
17 години по-късно: България отново има финалист на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Желязков към Зеленски: Подкрепата на България ще продължи...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Четвъртият вот на недоверие - неуспешен
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
"Фич" и "Стандарт енд Пуърс" повишиха...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Violinist Svetlin Roussev and “The Foundation” Launch First Masterclasses at Apollonia 2025 - Focus on Young Talents

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази
светлин русев bdquoфондациятаldquo майсторски класове bdquoаполония 2025ldquo ndash фокус младите таланти бъдещите звезди

Virtuoso Violinist Svetlin Roussev and Supergroup “The Foundation” Launch First Masterclasses at Apollonia 2025.

The 41st edition of the Apollonia Festival of Arts in Sozopol will once again gather art lovers from August 28 to September 6, offering over 70 unique cultural events across music, theatre, fine arts, and literature. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) will again be a key media partner, providing live broadcasts and coverage of many highlights from the festival program.

A strong emphasis this year is placed on young talents. The artistic programme will open on August 28 with four exhibitions, one curated by the National Academy of Arts. The following day, the National Music Academy Big Band, featuring soloists Hilda Kazasyan and Vasil Petrov, will open the Festival of the Arts. On August 30, the Krastyo Sarafov National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts will present “12 Angry Men”, under the artistic direction of Prof. Ivaylo Hristov.

For the first time, masterclasses will be led by internationally acclaimed violinist Svetlin Roussev and the rock supergroup The Foundation. Roussev’s masterclass begins on August 30 and will culminate in a concert on September 3. The Foundation will close the festival on September 6 with a special performance featuring three participants from their masterclass.

“Everything is directed toward the future stars — the new generation that must walk this challenging path,” said Margarita Dimitrova, Executive Director of the Apollonia Foundation.

Another major event will take place on September 2 — the Concertmasters of Apollonia at the Sozopol Amphitheater. For the first time, Svetlin Roussev and Liya Petrova will perform together on state-owned Stradivarius and Guarneri del Gesù violins, awarded to them in recognition of their exceptional artistry.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) also continues its long-standing partnership with the festival. On August 30, the latest editions of its cultural magazine LIK (from August 2024 to September 2025) will be presented by BTA Director General Kiril Valchev and Editor-in-Chief, Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
1
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
2
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
4
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
5
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите...
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил племенника си край Несебър
6
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
2
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
3
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
4
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев, обвинен в убийството на Мариян от Кула
6
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев,...

More from: Culture

Bulgaria Mark 175 Years Since the Birth of writer Ivan Vazov
Bulgaria Mark 175 Years Since the Birth of writer Ivan Vazov
Another Discovery at Ancient Heraclea Sintica During Rescue Excavations Another Discovery at Ancient Heraclea Sintica During Rescue Excavations
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics) Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
"Bathed in Light" – Floating Musical Fountain in Pomorie Welcomes Visitors (see pics) "Bathed in Light" – Floating Musical Fountain in Pomorie Welcomes Visitors (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Archaeological Excavations Begin at the Medieval City of Rusokastro Archaeological Excavations Begin at the Medieval City of Rusokastro
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев, съобщи адвокатът му
Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР) Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ) Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Юни 2025: Най-смъртоносният месец за цивилните украинци
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков от Рим: Всеки вот трябва да се разглежда...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Добро сърце: Пепа с церебрална парализа, която помага на други хора...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ