Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session

Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
The session takes place in Paris under the Bulgarian chairmanship until 16 July 2025.

Снимка: BTA

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, chaired by Bulgaria and held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris until July 16, 2025, puts a spotlight on underwater archaeology in the Black Sea and Bulgaria’s cultural heritage.

In his opening address delivered in French, Bulgaria’s Minister of Culture, Marian Bachev, stressed the need for stronger youth engagement in the preservation of cultural memory, highlighting the importance of education, digital technologies, and cultural continuity.

Bulgaria is presiding over this key UNESCO session in Paris, following organisational delays that prevented it from taking place in Sofia as originally planned.

In a speech delivered in French, the Minister of Culture officially opened Bulgaria’s chairmanship of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. This significant event did not take place at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia as initially planned, but instead in the heart of Paris—at UNESCO’s headquarters.

Marian Bachev, Minister of Culture:“Cultural heritage is a tool through which we can offer opportunity and direction to many vulnerable groups—especially among young people. Art, in all its forms and expressions—and I say this as someone whose life has been devoted to the theatre—can be that inspiring alternative that brings meaning to the lives of many at-risk youth.”

With this message, Bulgaria’s chairmanship officially began.

"We are not looking back – we are looking forward. The benefit is that Bulgaria retains its chairmanship and remains a respected member of the global cultural community," Bachev added.

The session highlights Bulgaria’s natural and cultural treasures – the famous Bulgarian rose, historical landmarks, and archaeological discoveries from the Black Sea.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Todor Chobanov, Deputy Minister of Culture:
"We’re talking about 10,000 years of history. The prehistoric era of the region is extremely rich. Evidence of early metallurgy and gold working has been discovered on the shores of the Black Sea – some of the earliest in the world. We also have fascinating remains from other eras."

In the framework of the current session, Bulgaria is proposing the establishment of a Regional Centre under the auspices of UNESCO, dedicated to the underwater cultural heritage of the Black Sea region.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Todor Chobanov:
"We hope this autumn a responsible decision will be made to recognise our Centre for Underwater Archaeology as a UNESCO centre. This would have a positive impact on future research efforts in our beloved Black Sea."

Bulgaria’s 10 sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List were presented in a new issue of “LIK” magazine, prepared by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Kiril Valchev, Director General of BTA:
"We have 10 sites on the cultural and natural World Heritage lists, and 8 elements on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This ranks us 33rd among 168 countries with such listings."

photos by BTA

Bulgaria’s cultural presentation during the session includes performances by the Bistritsa Babi (the traditional women’s choir), bagpipers, and features an appearance by the internationally renowned historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes.

