Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine following deadly Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Sumy

We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov wrote on X following the missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on April 13, Palm Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the horrifying missile attack in the centre of Sumy on Palm Sunday. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this brutal act of aggression. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Zhelyazkov wrote on social media platform X.

At least 21 people were killed and 83 injured in the ballistic missile strike in Sumy early Sunday morning, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, calling it one of the deadliest in Ukraine in 2025 and called for a strong international response against Moscow.