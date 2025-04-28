The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria will take an uncompromising stance against all drivers found to be driving motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotic substances.

This position was expressed by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, following today's decision by the Kyustendil District Court (April 28, 2025), which imposed the strictest pre-trial detention measure—“remand in custody”—on a driver charged by the Kyustendil District Prosecutor’s Office with intentionally causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving license.

Borislav Sarafov recommends prosecutors across the country to ask the court to impose the most severe pre-trial detention measure - "remand in custody", when it is established that driving after the use of alcohol or intoxicants, resulted in a road accident with death.

Prosecutors are encouraged to classify driving after alcohol and/or drug use as an intentional offense in order to establish a lasting judicial practice that ensures effective and just penalties for offenders.