Acting Chief Prosecutor: Prosecutor's Office of Bulgaria Will Be Uncompromising Towards All Persons Found to Be Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria will take an uncompromising stance against all drivers found to be driving motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotic substances.

This position was expressed by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, following today's decision by the Kyustendil District Court (April 28, 2025), which imposed the strictest pre-trial detention measure—“remand in custody”—on a driver charged by the Kyustendil District Prosecutor’s Office with intentionally causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving license.

Borislav Sarafov recommends prosecutors across the country to ask the court to impose the most severe pre-trial detention measure - "remand in custody", when it is established that driving after the use of alcohol or intoxicants, resulted in a road accident with death.

Prosecutors are encouraged to classify driving after alcohol and/or drug use as an intentional offense in order to establish a lasting judicial practice that ensures effective and just penalties for offenders.

Product image
