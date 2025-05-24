Bulgaria Celebrates National Day of Alphabet and Culture on May 24

Every year on 24th of May, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature and honours the accomplishments of the two brothers, Saints Cyril and Methodius, who created the alphabet in the IX century.

The Holiday of Letters, as it is also known in Bulgaria, is one of the most loved of all holidays. It is usually marked with festivities across the country.

In Sofia, the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature will be observed with a traditional parade and celebratory concert.

The citywide festive procession will begin at 10:30 AM from the square in front of the National Archaeological Museum, continuing along Tsar Osvoboditel and Vasil Levski boulevards, and arriving at the National Library “St. St. Cyril and Methodius.” There, at 11:00 AM, a ceremonial event will take place in front of the monument to the holy brothers.

A water blessing will be performed by His Holiness Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia.

Festive speeches will be delivered by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova. Students from 73rd Secondary School "Vladislav the Grammarian," Ema Radkova and Samuil Kanchev, will recite the patriotic poem "I Am a Bulgarian" by Ivan Vazov.

Later in the evening, the “Askeer” Awards—recognising outstanding achievements in theatre from the past season—will be presented at the Bulgarian Army Theatre. The ceremony will be broadcast live on BNT 1 starting at 8:40 PM.