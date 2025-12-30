БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Opera and Ballet Sends Off the Year with Its Traditional Festive Concerts

бляскав финал годината софийската опера започват традиционните новогодишни концерти

As of December 29, the Sofia Opera began its traditional New Year concerts, among the most eagerly anticipated events in the cultural calendar. The programme features a selection of much-loved and popular operatic and ballet excerpts, but is always kept secret and never repeated. In this way, the artists ensure a festive atmosphere for their audiences and help them bid farewell to the year in an unforgettable way.

With its glittering New Year concerts, the Sofia Opera offers a final gift to its audience for the year. The theatre shares with its supporters the satisfaction of its achievements, while the artists take stock of the past months. More than 135,000 spectators have enjoyed 284 performances, creating unforgettable memories. Beyond this, the National Opera troupe has completed four highly successful tours in Italy, Poland, Turkey and Croatia. The National Ballet has also captivated international audiences with three memorable tours – in Crete, Salerno and ten cities across Poland.

Marta Petkova, Artistic Director of the Sofia Opera Ballet:
“The National Ballet is bidding farewell to an exceptionally successful year, with strong premieres, high-quality productions and full houses, which is our greatest reward. The New Year concerts are part of both our calendar and our lives. During the holidays we are actually working, and for us this is a pleasure – to be able to share these exciting moments with our audience.”

For one of the leading soloists of the National Opera, Radostina Nikolaeva, 2025 was particularly special, marking 25 years on the stage of Bulgaria’s leading opera house. She addressed loyal opera lovers with a message for the year ahead.

Radostina Nikolaeva:
“May faith be your compass in the New Year, guiding you towards the fulfilment of your dreams. I wish you health, happiness, love and kindness.”

The Sofia Opera continues to respond to growing public interest in its productions. Over the years, the New Year concert has evolved from a single evening event into a series of festive performances, significantly reducing the risk of disappointing audiences unable to secure seats. Those who attend the opera on the eve of the New Year often return year after year, turning these dazzling concerts into a cherished holiday tradition.

