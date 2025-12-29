БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists Presents the Exhibition “Collective Staging”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Thirty years on, “Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists is back in the spotlight. The group’s latest exhibition, Collective Staging, gathers the ideas of its members in the Shipka 6 gallery.

Three decades ago, Section 13 brought together unconventional art. Today, however, the concept has evolved, and the group is exploring a new identity. The exhibition was initially intended to be called Swimming Pool, presenting a free survey of contemporary art as a form of communication and a carrier of culture.

Curator Yovo Panchev explains: “The idea was to provide an overview of the field, to explore what unconventional forms and contemporary art mean. Today, when everything is unconventional and contemporary art has become the dominant mode in art, the challenge is different.”

The exhibition plays with the conventional A4 format, traditionally associated with other contexts, transforming it into a source of inspiration and new directions.

“This is the most democratic and free section,” says Panchev. “We hope new members will join from January. Young artists frequently participate, bringing fresh perspectives to contemporary art and enriching the scene. The goal of the section within the Union of Bulgarian Artists is to be a progressive driver of change.”

The exhibition, curated by Yovo Panchev and Ivaylo Ivanov, runs until 22 January.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Culture

Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great
Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great
BNT Presents the Fifteen Bulgarian Artists in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 BNT Presents the Fifteen Bulgarian Artists in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Sofia Opera and Ballet Sends Off the Year with Its Traditional Festive Concerts Sofia Opera and Ballet Sends Off the Year with Its Traditional Festive Concerts
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
High Avalanche Risk in the Mountains: Hiking and Skiing Conditions Deemed Dangerous, Say Rescue Services High Avalanche Risk in the Mountains: Hiking and Skiing Conditions Deemed Dangerous, Say Rescue Services
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
It's Christmas Eve! Traditions and Family Celebrations in Bulgaria It's Christmas Eve! Traditions and Family Celebrations in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ