“Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists Presents the Exhibition “Collective Staging”

Thirty years on, “Section 13” of the Union of Bulgarian Artists is back in the spotlight. The group’s latest exhibition, Collective Staging, gathers the ideas of its members in the Shipka 6 gallery.

Three decades ago, Section 13 brought together unconventional art. Today, however, the concept has evolved, and the group is exploring a new identity. The exhibition was initially intended to be called Swimming Pool, presenting a free survey of contemporary art as a form of communication and a carrier of culture.

Curator Yovo Panchev explains: “The idea was to provide an overview of the field, to explore what unconventional forms and contemporary art mean. Today, when everything is unconventional and contemporary art has become the dominant mode in art, the challenge is different.”

The exhibition plays with the conventional A4 format, traditionally associated with other contexts, transforming it into a source of inspiration and new directions.

“This is the most democratic and free section,” says Panchev. “We hope new members will join from January. Young artists frequently participate, bringing fresh perspectives to contemporary art and enriching the scene. The goal of the section within the Union of Bulgarian Artists is to be a progressive driver of change.”

The exhibition, curated by Yovo Panchev and Ivaylo Ivanov, runs until 22 January.