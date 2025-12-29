High Avalanche Risk in the Mountains: Hiking and Skiing Conditions Deemed Dangerous, Say Rescue Services

A high level of avalanche danger and hazardous weather conditions are currently affecting Bulgaria’s mountains. The most critical situation is in the Pirin range, where a Level 3 avalanche risk has been declared today on the five-point European scale. Due to the large amount of snow accumulated over the past week and strong winds, conditions for tourism are extremely dangerous, the Mountain Rescue Service warned on December 29

Andrey Balevski from the Bulgarian Avalanche Association said the main factor influencing avalanche risk in recent days has been the wind.

“The strongest factor affecting avalanche danger has been the wind. Yesterday it exceeded 130 km/h, which is extremely strong. It redistributes snow masses in the direction of the wind, leading to snowdrifts and so-called wind slabs, which can trigger avalanches. Caution is essential. This does not concern only skiers and snowboarders, but also hikers. It is very important to follow all safety rules, assess the situation carefully, and if conditions do not look favourable, to avoid even short outings for the time being and wait for the snowpack to stabilise,” he said.

During the most recent snowfall, which lasted around a day and a half, between 35 and 45 centimetres of snow accumulated.

“Looking at the weather forecasts, we expect a gradual improvement in conditions. No particularly dynamic weather is forecast, nor very strong winds. However, in the alpine zone this always remains possible, as it is high mountain terrain,” Balevski added.

Yesterday, a report was received of a missing tourist in the Pirin mountains. According to mountain rescuers, setting out alone in such conditions is unacceptable.

Aleksandar Veskov, head of the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross, explained:

“We received a signal about a tourist who had set out to climb Kutelo Peak. He left Ban­sko at around 8:30 in the morning, drove to Shiligarnika and then continued on foot towards Kutelo, alone. In these weather conditions and with this forecast, that is unacceptable. His wife alerted us at around 4:30 pm after losing contact with him since 10:30 in the morning. A search operation was launched. Fortunately, it seems the rescuers may have crossed paths with him earlier, and there is no information about injuries. He returned safely, which is a relief. But this is a clear example of what should not be done in winter mountain conditions. Never go alone, and never without a fully charged mobile phone. Most likely, the reason he could not make contact for so long was a dead battery, despite the area having relatively good mobile coverage.”

Conditions in the mountains remain highly changeable.