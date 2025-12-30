BNT Presents the Fifteen Bulgarian Artists in the National Selection for Eurovision 2026

Fifteen Bulgarian artists have been confirmed to participate in the national selection organised by BNT to choose the performer and song that will represent Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna in May.

The fifteen participants are: Kerana i Kosmonavtite, Mihaela Marinova, Mihaela Fileva, Molec, Roksana, Fiki, DARA, Dara Ekimova, DIA, Elizabet, Innerglow, MONA, Preyah, VALL, and Veniamin. These artists are among the most played on Bulgarian radio and television this year, have achieved leading positions in the “BG Top 40” chart of the PROPHON association, and have made a strong impact across streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, as well as on key social media metrics. The selection aims to balance established artists with strong media presence and emerging performers with creative potential and digital achievements.

The national selection for Eurovision 2026 will take place over three stages in January and February 2026, broadcast live on BNT 1 in the form of a televised music show.

Stage One – 24 January (Saturday): All fifteen artists will perform one song of their choice from their original repertoire.

Stage Two – 31 January (Saturday): Seven artists will advance, each performing another song of their choice, and one winner will be selected.

In both stages, voting will combine input from the television audience and a professional jury.

Eurovision 2026 in Vienna will mark the contest’s 70th edition. The two semifinals are scheduled for 12 and 14 May, with the grand final on 16 May.