New BNT Crime Drama “Mamnik” Attracts 340,000 Viewers at Peak Audience

The first episode of the television series Mamnik, broadcast on BNT 1, attracted 340,000 viewers at its peak viewing moment. According to official peoplemeter data, the programme achieved an audience share of 15.8% in prime time among the key 25–54 age group. Mamnik airs every Thursday at 21:00 on BNT 1.

The launch of the crime mystery series was marked by a gala premiere, where the entire production team and numerous special guests watched the first episode together in four cinema theatres. Among those attending were the lead actors Ekaterina Lazarevska, Marian Stefanov, Yordan Rassin and Gringo–Bogdan Grigorov, alongside fellow cast members and some of the most popular names in Bulgarian cinema and theatre, including Atanas Atanasov, Nikola Dodov and Dimitar Selenski. Also making an appearance was Colt the dog, who plays the key role of the border patrol dog Iron in the series.

Among the first viewers of the screen adaptation of Mamnik were also some of the most devoted fans of Vasil Popov’s book, who immersed themselves in the mysterious world of the series. They welcomed the actors and producers, including representatives of BNT: Anton Andonov, member of the public broadcaster’s Management Board, Miladin Gergov, Mihail Abadzhiev and Silva Hristova from the TV Film Studio “Ekran”. Also present were Devora Yovcheva from Falconwing Studio, and from Global Films – Magardich Halvadzhiyan and Silvester Yordanov. Joining them were the director and creative producer Viktor Bozhinov, the author Vasil Popov, cinematographer Anton Bakarski, screenwriters Vladislav Tinchev and Dimitar Hristov-Kevin, production designer Vanina Geleva, costume designer Kremena Halvadzhiyan, composer Petar Dundakov, along with the entire production team.

Mamnik unfolds over 12 episodes filled with tension, unexpected twists and an ever-deepening mystery. With each episode, the secrets of the village of Vrakola begin to surface, while an ancient evil rooted in Bulgarian folklore gradually reveals its true face. Amid this darkness, however, a beautiful love story also finds its way, bringing light into the village.

BNT remains the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, with Mamnik forming part of the public broadcaster’s film production output. The concept and overall realisation of the project are the work of Global Films, produced by Magardich Halvadzhiyan and Silvester Yordanov, based on the hit audio series Mamnik by Vasil Popov, created for Storytel. The series is co-produced by Falconwing Studio, a company with a rapidly growing presence in the industry and behind some of the most high-profile film and television projects in Bulgaria at present. Producers for Falconwing Studio are Devora Yovcheva and Ivo Apostolov. Mamnik is produced with the support of the National Film Centre.

Every Thursday at 21:00 on BNT 1

