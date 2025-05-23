The journalist Assen Grigorov passed away, his relatives said on May 23.

Assen Grigorov was a television journalist with many years of experience and specialisation at the BBC.

He was the host of the programme "Plus-Minus," the creator of "Business Breakfast," and the founder of the first morning news show in its modern format in Bulgaria.

photo by BGNES/archive

He was the producer of Nova TV's morning show and executive director of RE:TV.

Together with Sibina Grigorova, he co-hosted the programme "Life and Other Things" on Bulgarian National Television (BNT) until 2015. He was also the recipient of an award for ethical journalism from the Bulgarian Media Coalition.