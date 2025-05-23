National Radio Chief Milen Mitev is the New Chair of the Legal Committee of the European Broadcasting Union

Milen Mitev, the Director General of Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), has been elected as the new Chair of the Legal Committee of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).His term of office will be two years, BNR reported on May 23.

The election took place during the 29th regular session of the EBU Legal Assembly, held on May 22–23, 2025, in Oslo, Norway.

“These are not easy times for public service media. The challenges are growing — from disinformation to the increasing dominance of tech giants. Europe must find a way to protect public service media as a pillar of democracy, without falling into the trap of overregulation that could stifle the market,” Mitev said.

In his words, the European Broadcasting Union has gathered a huge expertise and knowledge base that could be very useful in this process. Mitev added that the Legal Committee will continue to actively participate in consultations with EU bodies and support all public service media in Europe in defending their positions and developing successfully.

Milen Mitev previously served on the EBU Legal Committee from 2013 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2025. He holds a degree in Law from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and has extensive experience in copyright and related rights, public procurement, media law, labor law, and administrative law. Mitev also serves on the EBU Executive Board for the 2025–2026 term.

The European Broadcasting Union was founded in 1950 and has 113 public service media members from 56 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as 31 associated media organisations from Asia, Africa, North and South America. Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television have been full members since 1 January 1993.