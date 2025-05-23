Historic Audience: What Did the Prime Minister and the Pope Discuss at the Vatican?

The first official delegation to meet Pope Leo XIV at the start of his pontificate was Bulgarian, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. The historic audience took place at the Vatican on the eve of Bulgaria's national holiday, May 24.

Describing the meeting as “historic,” Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized the significance of being the first to be received by the new Pope. He characterized Pope Leo XIV as a "committed preacher" whose diplomatic role will grow increasingly important.

"It is an extraordinary honour for our delegation that this is the first official delegation to visit Pope Leo XIV at the beginning of his pontificate," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian Prime Minister presented the Pope with a specially crafted omophorion adorned with images of Saints Peter and Paul. The conversation covered a wide range of topics—from matters of faith to the pressing global and European agenda.

A key topic was the Vatican’s role as a neutral mediator in conflicts, particularly the war in Ukraine. Zhelyazkov stressed the Vatican’s potential to act as a humanitarian and political bridge in the search for both temporary and lasting solutions.

“From the very first days, we can see this pontificate will be highly active, with a growing political role for the Vatican. We hope Russia will also accept its mediation, because the Vatican is a neutral but also humanely engaged territory and can serve as a real bridge for finding both a temporary and a permanent solution," Rosen Zhelyazkov added.

They even talked about artificial intelligence and its dimensions and how human virtues should not be replaced by the virtual environment.

"I shared with him impressions of my visit to Kiev, when the children in the bomb shelter were playing war games. I shared with him my belief that if virtues and values are not part of education and upbringing these children will be future soldiers," Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

The Minister of Culture also shared his impressions of the brief meeting with His Holiness.

“An incredibly kind person. We had a magical four and a half minutes, which were deeply moving. The power of this man's radiating kindness is really impressive," said Culture Minister Marian Bachev.

The Bulgarian gift for the Pope included not only the omophorion but also Bulgarian rose oil, symbolizing beauty, love, and the connection between the earthly and the divine. According to Zhelyazkov, Pope Francis wore a similar omophorion during his final public appearance in St. Peter’s Square.

In a separate audience, the Bulgarian delegation met with the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to whom they gifted an icon of St. Prince Boris I, the baptizer of the Bulgarian people.