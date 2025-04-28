БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Борислав Сарафов: Прокуратурата ще е безкомпромисна към...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Русия обяви примирие в Украйна от 8 до 11 май
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Обявиха датата за конклава
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
До 30 април може да се купят годишни винетки на старите цени
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
10 и половина години затвор за Евелин Банев - Брендо за...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя,...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Sparrow Counting Campaign Will Take Place For Ninth Consecutive Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Urban birds are the best indicators of the quality of the environment we live in, experts note.

девета поредна година броим врабчетата
Снимка: pexels.com/

For the ninth consecutive year the campaign of the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds "We Count the Sparrows" will take place.

Anyone can take part by dedicating just 10 minutes on the day of the count, between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM, to record the number and species of sparrows they observe and submit the data on the website birds.bg.

The campaign's mission is to assess the status of the three most commonly encountered sparrow species in Bulgaria: the House Sparrow, the Tree Sparrow, and the Spanish Sparrow. The count will help determine their population sizes, preferred habitats, and which species is most prevalent across the country. Conducted annually, the campaign aims to identify long-term population trends and their underlying causes.

Children and adults are encouraged to participate this Saturday by selecting a specific location (e.g. courtyard, park, garden, or space between apartment blocks) and counting observed sparrows for just 10 minutes within the designated time window. It is equally important to report if no sparrows are observed at the selected site.

In order to help people recognise the three most common sparrow species in Bulgaria, the Society for the Protection of Birds is organising guided sparrow-watching walks in seven cities across the country: Sofia, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, Burgas, Haskovo, Dimitrovgrad, and Plovdiv.

In 2023, the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds presented findings from a 19-year study on widespread bird species in Bulgaria, which revealed a 52% decline in the House Sparrow population. Urban birds are among the most accurate indicators of the quality of the environment we live in, the BSPB experts emphasise.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя, както винаги
1
Инж. Стоян Братоев: Добре съм, в кондиция съм. Работя, както винаги
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в електропреносната мрежа
2
Хаос в Испания и Португалия и Франция заради срив в...
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на България по критериите за еврозоната
3
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на...
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под вода в село Хайредин
4
След пороите във Врачанско: Около 20 къщи са изцяло под вода в село...
Пак проблеми с един от мобилните оператори: Абонати се оплакват от слаб интернет и невъзможност да извършат повикване
5
Пак проблеми с един от мобилните оператори: Абонати се оплакват от...
Защо се стигна до бутане на къщи в гетото на "Захарна фабрика"?
6
Защо се стигна до бутане на къщи в гетото на "Захарна...

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
2
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
3
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
4
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
5
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
6
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец

More from: Bulgaria

Traffic on "Danube Bridge" to Be Temporarily Halted on Wednesday for Short Intervals
Traffic on "Danube Bridge" to Be Temporarily Halted on Wednesday for Short Intervals
Blow to the Property Mafia: 33 Pre-Trial Proceedings Initiated by Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office alone Blow to the Property Mafia: 33 Pre-Trial Proceedings Initiated by Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office alone
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
GERB leader Boyko Borissov will head the Bulgarian delegation at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia GERB leader Boyko Borissov will head the Bulgarian delegation at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa Visited one of the largest Bulgarian defence suppliers "Arsenal" in Kazanlak Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa Visited one of the largest Bulgarian defence suppliers "Arsenal" in Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
European Council President António Costa: Everyone Is Impressed by Bulgaria’s Significant Progress on Meeting Eurozone Criteria European Council President António Costa: Everyone Is Impressed by Bulgaria’s Significant Progress on Meeting Eurozone Criteria
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Donald Trump Jr. Met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov Donald Trump Jr. Met with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от срива на електропреносната мрежа
От екипа на БНТ в Испания: Страната е парализирана от срива на...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
По света
Тръмп за базиликата "Св. Петър": Това е най-красивият офис, който някога съм виждал Тръмп за базиликата "Св. Петър": Това е най-красивият офис, който някога съм виждал
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
По света
Тиня, кал и улици с изровен асфалт - продължава описването на щетите в село Хайдерин (ОБЗОР) Тиня, кал и улици с изровен асфалт - продължава описването на щетите в село Хайдерин (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
След посещението на Желязков и Коща в завода "Арсенал": Приоритети, цели и амбиции (ОБЗОР) След посещението на Желязков и Коща в завода "Арсенал": Приоритети, цели и амбиции (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Русия обяви примирие в Украйна от 8 до 11 май
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Обявиха датата за конклава
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Удар по имотната мафия: 33 досъдебни производства са образувани...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Борислав Сарафов: Прокуратурата ще е безкомпромисна към пияни и...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ