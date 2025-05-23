Overdevelopment in Sofia Under Scrutiny: New Chief Architect to Review Hundreds of Projects for Legal Violations

The newly appointed Chief Architect of Sofia, Bogdana Panayotova, is taking urgent measures to address the process of issuing construction permits in an effort to halt the excessive overdevelopment in the Bulgarian capital. Hundreds of projects will undergo revision for potential legal violations in their documentation. High-rise buildings, in particular, will be subjected to special scrutiny.

Regarding the controversial “Golden Century” skyscraper project in the Lozenets district, Architect Panayotova commented that although the building’s construction papers were approved unlawfully, they have entered into legal force, which makes the ongoing construction technically lawful.