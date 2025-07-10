Twelve Illegal Care Facilities Uncovered in Bulgaria

Twelve illegal facilities providing unauthorized social and healthcare services have been uncovered in Bulgaria so far, with over 400 individuals found residing in them, some in very serious condition, according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy (MLSP).

The figures are constantly evolving, as daily inspections continue to reveal new unlicensed care homes, the ministry clarified.

Since the beginning of May, when the state launched a coordinated operation to crack down on illegal elderly care centers, approximately 50 inspectors from the Agency for the Quality of Social Services (AQSS) have carried out 120 inspections across the country.

To ensure an urgent and safe relocation of the vulnerable individuals found in such facilities, more than 50 social workers and senior officials from 17 regional directorates for social assistance have been mobilized, the ministry stated.

At a press conference yesterday, July 9, Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov announced that 25 people are currently being removed from the illegal home in the Burgas area, following an AQSS inspection.

photos by BGNES

“Inspections will continue. No unlicensed facility offering such services will be allowed to operate,” Minister Gutsanov assured.



As part of the government's recognition of the efforts of those involved, Minister Gutsanov will award AQSS and Social Assistance Agency employees who played key roles in uncovering the illegal institutions. The award ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00 a.m.