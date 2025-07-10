БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Arrested Following the Uncovering of an Illegal Cigarette Production Facility in the Haskovo Region (photos)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The factory has been in operation for 2-3 years and there are premises where the workers lived, Minister of interior, Daniel Mitov, said

двама задържани разкриването фабрика незаконно производство цигари хасковско снимки

In a special joint operation conducted by Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office, authorities have uncovered the largest illegal cigarette production facility ever found in the country.

The factory was located in the vicinity of Momkovo village, Haskovo region, where over 100 million cigarettes of various commercial brands were discovered, along with a large number of machines used to manufacture the products in underground chambers.

At a press briefing on July 10, Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, confirmed that several individuals have been arrested as part of the operation.

“I congratulate the director of GDBOP and the Haskovo police for the excellent coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office,” said Mitov. Several individuals have been detained.

A second operation also uncovered what we call a 'factory for fake news and manipulation', allegedly connected to the 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) coalition. The identities of the individuals involved are still being determined.

The illegal cigarette factory had certainly been in operation for two to three years. The site included living quarters for the workers, and electric generators were installed, indicating the organizers were aware that electricity consumption could reveal their activities.”

The investigation also uncovered a truck with foreign registration attempting to smuggle a shipment of the untaxed cigarettes across the northern Bulgarian border, near General Toshevo in Dobrich Province, where it was stopped for inspection.

Authorities continue to identify additional persons of interest connected to the operation. Detention hearings and formal charges are expected, and multiple witnesses have been questioned so far.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
3
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
4
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция "Боташ"
5
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
6
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
2
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
4
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
6
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

More from: Bulgaria

Will Property Prices Change with the Adoption of the Euro?
Will Property Prices Change with the Adoption of the Euro?
Genome Architecture: World Scientists Discuss the Topic in Sofia Genome Architecture: World Scientists Discuss the Topic in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Three Accused of Embezzlement of Large Sums from 'Bulgarian Posts' Three Accused of Embezzlement of Large Sums from 'Bulgarian Posts'
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in "Coalition of the Willing" Meeting Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in "Coalition of the Willing" Meeting
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Fire Burns Above the Village of Mursalevo Fire Burns Above the Village of Mursalevo
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Христов след 6-часов разпит: Задаваха ми въпроси, на които вече съм отговарял
Росен Христов след 6-часов разпит: Задаваха ми въпроси, на които...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Пожарът край Кочериново: Пламъците едва не погълнаха няколко къщи Пожарът край Кочериново: Пламъците едва не погълнаха няколко къщи
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Полицейска акция срещу гонки и високи скорости в София Полицейска акция срещу гонки и високи скорости в София
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето си: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора? За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето си: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
МВнР с остра реакция към РСМ по повод изявление на Мицкоски
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Йордан Иванов: Дали ще падне кабинетът – не зависи от нашите...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ