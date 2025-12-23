Bengal Tiger Cub Born at Stara Zagora Zoo

A Bengal tiger cub has been born at Stara Zagora Zoo for the first time, marking a major achievement for the zoo’s breeding and conservation efforts. The species is classified as critically endangered.

The cub was born on 4 December.

“For the first time in our history, a Bengal tiger cub has been born – a representative of a critically endangered species. This is a huge success for our zoo and proof of the care and dedication of our entire team,” the zoo said in a statement at the time.

Photos by the Zoo in Stara Zagora

za