Fire Burns Above the Village of Mursalevo

A wildfire has broken out above the village of Mursalevo, near Kocherinovo (Western Bulgaria, Kyustendil district).

Three firefighting teams are currently battling the flames, which have so far primarily affected grasslands and agricultural crops.

Firefighters and local volunteers are working together to prevent the blaze from reaching residential homes on one side and a nearby forest on the other.

The fire has scorched hundreds of decares of farmland. However, thanks to the swift response of the fire crews and the prompt mobilization of local residents, the flames were contained before reaching any houses.



