Two Lanes of Hemus Motorway Temporarily Closed Near km 360 Due to Car Fire and Smoke

Both lanes of the Hemus Motorway near kilometre 360 on July 10 were temporarily closed due to a broken-down vehicle and heavy smoke, according to Asya Yordanova, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen (Northern Bulgaria).

“At kilometre 360 on the motorway, in the emergency lane in the direction of Sofia, a car caught fire. There is also a road accident in the opposite lane. The area is heavily smoked. The detour route is via Road I-2, the old road to Varna,” Yordanova clarified.

She added that the flames had also spread to some dry grass along the crash barrier.

Traffic has since been fully restored, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.