НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year

Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:42, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

By the end of the year, inflation is expected to reach 1.9%, compared to 5% a year earlier, according to the macroeconomic forecast of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) for the economy's performance this year.

As a result, the average annual inflation rate will reach 2.5%, and it is expected to remain at similar levels through 2026. In the next two weeks, it will become clear whether inflation levels are low enough for Bulgaria to request special reports from Brussels and Frankfurt regarding the adoption of the euro.

BNB forecasts also indicate that the country's GDP growth will accelerate to 2.2%, compared to 1.9% last year. However, a slowdown in economic activity is also anticipated.

The bank expects the trend of wage growth outpacing economic growth to continue. Labor costs per unit of output are projected to increase by 12% by the end of the year. However, this growth is expected to slow down gradually over the next two years.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
19:09, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
18:45, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
17:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
16:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
16:05, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
 Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
More from: Economy
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
House prices in the coastal city of Varna are rising - what are the reasons?
House prices in the coastal city of Varna are rising - what are the reasons?
Over 120,000 young people in Bulgaria are in debt, what is the reason?
Over 120,000 young people in Bulgaria are in debt, what is the reason?
Cigarettes Without Excise Stamps Worth 1,880,000 BGN Seized in a Warehouse in Plovdiv
Cigarettes Without Excise Stamps Worth 1,880,000 BGN Seized in a Warehouse in Plovdiv
Топ 24
Най-четени
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10 до 20 градуса
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10...
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател на НС
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в различни части на София
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в...
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила детето си в 9-ия месец, искат наказания
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила...
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите “Тракия” и “Марица” в Старозагорско
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите...
Диана Петкова постави нов национален рекорд на 50 метра бътерфлай на Държавното лично-отборно първенство
Диана Петкова постави нов национален рекорд на 50 метра бътерфлай на Държавното лично-отборно първенство
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism