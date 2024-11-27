НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has completed an important phase in the fight against unfair clauses, where telecom service providers unjustifiably demanded more than one penalty from consume...

Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:21, 27.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has completed an important phase in the fight against unfair clauses, where telecom service providers unjustifiably demanded more than one penalty from consumers for early termination of contracts, exceeding the maximum cap of three standard monthly fees. The Commission reviewed the voluntary revisions to the unfair penalty clauses proposed by the operators and confirmed that the new terms comply with CPC recommendations.

In recent months, the CPC has made significant efforts to protect consumer rights by identifying and publicly condemning penalty clauses in the contracts of major service providers. These clauses, due to their lack of transparency and ambiguity, violated the Consumer Protection Act by imposing unreasonably high penalties on subscribers for early contract termination. After receiving clear and specific recommendations from the CPC, including meetings and dialogue with company representatives, the operators agreed to voluntarily amend the problematic terms.

The revised clauses eliminate the requirement for subscribers to repay discounts on monthly subscription fees or on purchased or leased devices in the form of penalties. The right of operators to claim the recovery of discounts has been refined to apply only to part of the discounts already provided, rather than future or prospective discounts, which was allowed under the previous terms.

Clear limits on penalties for early termination will be introduced—up to a maximum of three standard monthly fees—preventing abuses. The new terms will give consumers better clarity about their obligations and remove ambiguities that previously led to one-sided interpretations.

The revised clauses will apply to all active contracts as of the date the changes take effect, in accordance with the timelines set out in the Electronic Communications Act.

Unfortunately, these changes will not apply to contracts that have already been terminated or were terminated before the new terms take effect. To ensure the protection of this group of consumers, the CPC reminds that it has issued orders prohibiting the use of unfair commercial practices, barring operators from demanding more than one penalty or penalties exceeding the agreed maximum cap for early contract termination initiated by the consumer.

The purpose of these orders is to safeguard consumers from such unfair practices both before the contract is signed and during and after the execution of the contract.

If the orders are upheld as correct and lawful by the competent Bulgarian court, consumers will be able to exercise their rights under Article 68m of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

According to this provision, "The consumer has the right to a price reduction or to terminate the contract with the trader, concluded as a result of an unfair commercial practice, and to claim compensation for damages in accordance with the general procedure, when an order prohibiting the use of an unfair commercial practice issued by the chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission is upheld by a final decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, the order has not been appealed within the statutory period, or the appeal has been withdrawn."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
20:07, 27.11.2024
Още от: Economy
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Монца остава в календара на Формула 1 за още шест години
Монца остава в календара на Формула 1 за още шест години
Левски София взе гейм на Рома Волей
Левски София взе гейм на Рома Волей