Natural Gas Price in Bulgaria Decreases by 14% in May

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has approved the natural gas price for May at BGN 64.40/MWh, excluding access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT. Compared to April, the price of natural gas has decreased by 14.22%.

The price mix includes the entire contracted volume of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria–Greece Interconnector (IGB), under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These volumes cover a significant portion of consumption and play an important role in achieving a favorable price for the "blue fuel."

For May, Bulgargaz has secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) under previously concluded contracts with traders, following a tender that required a minimum delivery price and specified payment terms, the state regulator reported.

It assured that the secured quantities cover the commitments of the public supplier Bulgargaz for May - to the final suppliers and the district heating companies, as well as the quantities under the bilateral contracts with industrial customers.

