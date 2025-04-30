БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
До 33 градуса през месец май
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Арестуваха шефа на митницата в Пловдив, покровителствал...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Премиерът Желязков разпореди до 10 дни системата BG-ALERT...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Последен шанс за по-евтина винетка, от утре цената ѝ скача
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Патриарх Даниил: Вярата не е нещо, което може да се...
Чете се за: 18:30 мин.

Natural Gas Price in Bulgaria Decreases by 14% in May

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
кевр утвърди цената природния газ септември
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has approved the natural gas price for May at BGN 64.40/MWh, excluding access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT. Compared to April, the price of natural gas has decreased by 14.22%.

The price mix includes the entire contracted volume of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria–Greece Interconnector (IGB), under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These volumes cover a significant portion of consumption and play an important role in achieving a favorable price for the "blue fuel."

For May, Bulgargaz has secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) under previously concluded contracts with traders, following a tender that required a minimum delivery price and specified payment terms, the state regulator reported.

It assured that the secured quantities cover the commitments of the public supplier Bulgargaz for May - to the final suppliers and the district heating companies, as well as the quantities under the bilateral contracts with industrial customers.

Source: BGNES

