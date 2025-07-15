Labour Market Shows Positive Dynamics, the Employment Agency Reports

The labour market in Bulgaria remains stable in the middle of the year and continues to develop in a positive direction, thanks to the active measures of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, implemented through the Employment Agency to provide new training and employment opportunities. This was announced by the press centre of the Employment Agency on July 15.

In June 2025, as a result of these efforts, a total of 13,634 people started work—13,117 unemployed individuals and an additional 517 employed persons, students, and retirees who sought support for new professional opportunities through the labor offices, the agency reports.

A significant contribution was made in integrating vulnerable groups into the workforce. A total of 1,168 individuals—including people with disabilities, inexperienced youth, people over 55, and the long-term unemployed—started jobs under subsidised employment programmes. Of these, 1,089 were included in projects funded under the Human Resources Development Programme 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+).

Roma and youth mediators, along with labour office teams across the country, are actively working to motivate economically inactive individuals. In June alone, more than 5,190 people who were previously outside the labor market were encouraged to take their first steps toward employment.

As of the end of June 2025, the number of registered unemployed persons in the country stood at 144,186, with the registered unemployment rate at 5.09%. This represents a decrease of 0.24 percentage points compared to the same month of the previous year.

In parallel with integration and activation efforts, the Employment Agency is also investing in the future through training. In June, more than 17,800 training vouchers were issued to both unemployed and employed individuals. This initiative aims to help people enhance their qualifications and adapt to the demands of the modern economy, especially in the context of accelerating digitalisation and technological transformation.

In June, a total of 8,509 job vacancies were submitted to labor offices on the primary labor market. The highest demand came from the manufacturing sector—27.9%, followed by trade and vehicle repair—12.3%, public administration—12.2%, hospitality and catering—9.6%, education—9.5%, administrative and support activities—6.4%, and construction—4.4%.

The most in-demand occupations during the month included:

Care personnel

Workers in personal services

Workers in mining, manufacturing, construction, and transport

Salespersons

Machine and equipment operators

Waste collectors

Teachers

Food, clothing, and wood product manufacturers

Metallurgists, machine builders, and craftsmen

Drivers of motor vehicles and mobile equipment

Cleaners and assistants

Assemblers, among others

According to the agency, nearly 4,700 unemployed individuals will undergo training to acquire professional qualifications or key competencies. In 2025, training courses will be held in both large cities and smaller towns nationwide across a wide range of professions—including construction workers, cooks, salespersons, office assistants, computer operators, tailors, social assistants, caregivers, welders, cashiers, tour guides, and electrical technicians. The training specialties are selected based on specific requests from employers in both the private and public sectors.



